A 15-year-old girl, on Thursday disclosed how her father, 42, slept with her severally after separating with her mother.Narrating her ordeal at the Ketu police station, the girl alleged that her father identified as I.D. Idowu slept with her thrice and that each time, he gave her N500.Idowu was arrested by operatives attached to the Ketu Division of the Nigerian Police Force after a concerned neighbour of the victim reported the matter.The victim, who is in Senior Secondary School, SS, 1 said: “My father started sleeping with me two years ago, while I was 13 years. The first time he came, he gave me N500 and forced himself on me.“After that day, I did not allow him to touch me again. The second time he did it, he gave me N500 again.“So far, he has had sex with me three times and usually gave me N500. I rebuffed him several times.”According to Vanguard, when interrogated, the 42-year-old man debunked the claim, saying the victim concocted the story because he scolded her.While insisting he never did what was alleged, the daughter interrupted saying “Daddy, why not tell the truth. You know you are lying. You have slept with me three times.”