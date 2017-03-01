A group of Niger Delta militants has said that the successful tour of some states in the region by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was made possible by moves made earlier by former president Goodluck Jonathan.The group, Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC),b said Jonathan’s earlier visit to Gbaramatu kingdom made the atmosphere conducive for Osinbajo’s arrive.In a statement released by the JRC spokesperson Cynthia Whyte, the group said:“In the past few months, Osinbajo had said the right words and a good number of people in the Niger Delta have expressed satisfaction with his utterances. We will continue to watch with cautious optimism. We however, wonder: Where were all these intellect and wisdom when his principal was in the saddle?“It is important that we commend former president Jonathan for watering the ground before the trip by VP/AP Osinbajo. It was Goodluck Jonathan who made Osinbajo’s trip a success.”The militants also claimed that Jonathan action of visiting Gbaramatu kingdom in December 2016 and his utterances created the right atmosphere for the warm reception Osinbajo got in the region.The statement added: “In the past few months, he had said the right words and a good number of people in the Niger Delta have expressed satisfaction with his utterances. We will continue to watch with cautious optimism. We however, wonder: Where were all these intellect and wisdom when his principal was in the saddle?“It is important that we commend former president Jonathan for watering the ground before the trip by VP/AP Osinbajo. It was Goodluck Jonathan who made Osinbajo’s trip a success.“It is truly difficult to understand why a Goodluck Jonathan, whose tenure had been so vilified, wants to work for the success of the same people who have continued to try so hard to denigrate him. The Niger Delta may be angry with Goodluck Jonathan, but that same zone may erupt in violence because of Jonathan.”