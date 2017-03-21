Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has alleged that some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s allies were benefiting from the humanitarian crisis in North East caused by Boko Haram.In an interview with newsmen, the Chairman, Senate adhoc committee on humanitarian crisis, claimed that from investigations, some of those closed to the President were exploiting the situation to award contracts “indiscriminately.”According to Sani, “Our preliminary investigation and report have shown to us and to the nation that public office holders who are close to the president simply use the opportunity to award contracts indiscriminately and in the process not being able to achieve the major aim of addressing the sufferings and hardship of which people in the Northeast are undergoing in the last few years.”“The insurgency that has ravaged the Northeast has created thousands of orphans and widows and the most we can do for them is to commit resources and see to it that they return back to their lives, but we have not done that.”Recall that the senate had recently called for the arrest and prosecution of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, following an Interim Report by its ad-hoc committee on mounting Humanitarian crisis in the North East which indicted him of fraudulent act.In the report, the committee alleged that Lawal who is the Chairman of the Presidential Initiative of the North East PINE, awarded contracts to a company which he has link to.