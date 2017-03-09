The former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, yesterday, lodged a report to the police in Abuja over what he claimed as a failed assassination attempt on him. He said suspected assassins had, Tuesday night, invaded his house located at Prince and Princess Estate, Abuja.According to him, numbering about eight, the armed men reportedly fired several shots and forcefully gained entrance into the compound, after destroying a section of its spiked security fence.They tied up security guards and a driver at the premises and attempted to gain access into the main building, but could not due to the security doors at the front and back entrances of the main house.He said when they could not gain access into the main building, they beat up the security guards and ordered them at gunpoint to call out Metuh using their phones, but the guards insisted that he was not at home, as he had travelled to the East. Out of frustration, the invaders broke into other buildings in the premises, including Chief Metuh’s out-office where they carted away some documents and electronic equipment.He said their escape route was dotted with blood as one of the armed men got injured in the course of their breaking through the spiked security fence. Metuh, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Mr. Richard Ihediwa, said he had asked the police to unravel the identity of the men, who broke into his Abuja residence, beat his security men to pulp for refusing to lure him out before beating a retreat.