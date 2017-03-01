A three-year-old girl kidnapped by her mother’s apprentice, identified as Grace John, two months ago, was found in Abia State.Grace allegedly kidnapped the child five days after she resumed as the sales girl to the girl’s mother at their Alagbado shop in Lagos State.It was reported that the little girl, had been sold to three different buyers in the Eastern part of the country for prices ranging from N500,000 to N600,000.After her abduction, she was taken to the kidnappers’ den, a forest in Badagry area of Lagos, from where her abductors took her to Onitsha, Anambra State, where she was first sold to a woman for N500,000.Not satisfied with the choice of a baby girl, the first buyer, whose identity is not yet known, was said to have sold the girl to another buyer for N500,000 in Awka, Anambra State capital.The second buyer, in turn, sold the child to another man in Umuahia, Abia State capital for N600,000.Reports also have it that operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, Lagos State Police Command, traced Grace to Badagry where she was arrested.Following her arrest, the operatives traced the girl to the eastern part of the country, where the missing child was found.It was reported that some gunmen, who intended to sell the child to a fourth buyer, dropped her close to a Catholic Church, amid gunshots, unknown to them that FSARS operatives had cordoned off the area.A police source told the newspaper, “We used Grace as bait to get the first buyer in Onitsha. She called the buyer on phone and told her that she had a ‘trouser,’ which is a codename for a male victim.“The woman came to meet her at a bus stop, where she was apprehended. She led us to the second buyer, who in turn, led us to the third, who was also about to sell her. So far three persons have been arrested.”