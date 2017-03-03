



A 33-year-old housewife, Onyinye Maduka, who allegedly poured hot rice on her house keeper’s body, was, yesterday, charged before an Ikeja chief magistrate’s court in Lagos.The accused, who resides at 9, Ayetoro Street, Bariga, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.The prosecutor, Inspector Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on February 12 at the residence of the accused. Ogu said that Maduka accused her 12-year-old house keeper, a girl, of stealing. “The accused poured boiling rice on the victim’s body, causing severe injuries,” he said.The accused, however, pleaded not guilty. Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni admitted the accused to N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to March 15.Ekiti First Lady rescues woman abandoned in hospital by husband By Rotimi Ojomoyela A 45-year-old man, Michael Adebayo, has reportedly fled Ekiti State shortly after being told that his wife gave birth to a set of twins.Adebayo was said to have bolted from their family house at Ijero Ekiti shortly after the news reached him that his wife had given birth to a set of twins, leaving his hapless wife to suffer for three months at the state Specialist Hospital, Ijero Ekiti, where she was detained.The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, who heard about the plight of the woman, visited the hospital yesterday and defrayed the medical bill of the middle-aged woman, Toyin Adebayo.The Medical Director of the hospital, Ijero Ekiti, Dr. Adebanjo Olagbaju, commended Mrs Fayose for her kind gestures towards the poor and underprivileged in the society.