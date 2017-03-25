Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives have assured the leadership of the party of their commitment to the timely passage of the 2017 budget.The lawmakers made the pledge during a meeting with members of the APC National Working Committee led by the party’s National Chairman, John Oyegun.Speaking after the meeting, Mr Oyegun said the leadership of the party is impressed with the performance of the lawmakers.He told reporters that the visit was made to appreciate the House of Representatives for a job well done.The meeting took place on Friday at the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.