Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), has directed hospitals to treat gunshot wounds with or without police report.Fatai Owoseni, police commissioner in Lagos state, disclosed this while addressing reporters on Wednesday.Owoseni the IGP only advised hospitals to ensure that they make proper report at the nearest police station.“Any medical practitioner that insists on the production of a police report is doing that on his own,” he said.“All the hospital needs to do is to report at the nearest police station for accountability and record purpose.“This is important for the protection of the hospital because when the police is aware, they can protect the hospital from further invasion by the victim’s gangs to rescue him.“Our personnel have been warned not to hoodwink any medical practitioner.”Owoseni said the command was aware of the public observations on acts of indiscipline by some policemen, saying that the area commanders and divisional police officers (DPOs) had been cautioned.“We have passed on your observations and we hope they pass it on to their subordinates, too,” he said.