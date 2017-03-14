Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, has called on Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible if the naira suddenly starts depreciating.The former Presidential aide noted that while Buhari was on his medical vacation in London, the naira appreciated from ₦520 to $1 to ₦455 to $1 under the leadership of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.In a post on his Facebook page, the United States, US-based Pastor noted that should the naira depreciate, then Buhari is the problem.He wrote: “During President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence, the Naira appreciated from ₦520 to $1 to ₦455 to $1 under Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.“Now that President Buhari is back, if the Naira suddenly starts to depreciate, then there can only be one conclusion: The problem is PMB himself.“As Sir Walter Conan Doyle (Sherlock Holmes$ said ‘when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth!”