The former Presidential aide noted that while Buhari was on his medical vacation in London, the naira appreciated from ₦520 to $1 to ₦455 to $1 under the leadership of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.
In a post on his Facebook page, the United States, US-based Pastor noted that should the naira depreciate, then Buhari is the problem.
He wrote: “During President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence, the Naira appreciated from ₦520 to $1 to ₦455 to $1 under Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.
“Now that President Buhari is back, if the Naira suddenly starts to depreciate, then there can only be one conclusion: The problem is PMB himself.
“As Sir Walter Conan Doyle (Sherlock Holmes$ said ‘when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth!”
