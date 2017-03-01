Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has admitted that Kelechi Iheanacho is not playing enough games under him, because he prefers to use one striker in his team.Iheanacho could be in line for a recall for the FA Cup replay against Huddersfield.The Super Eagles forward has not played for City since January 15, following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras.“Kelechi now isn’t playing for the last games. It’s a pity for him because he’s another guy – all the African guys I train in my life always they are amazing how they are like professionals in the training sessions,” Guardiola said.“But I like normally one striker, not two. Of course, when Sergio [Aguero] was injured, players play the game. But then Gabriel came and Sergio didn’t play, so the space is what it is. But it is going to happen this situation with Gabriel so Sergio can’t play all the games and, of course, he [Iheanacho] is going to help us.“I know his quality. I know, of course, he’s young and has a lot of things to improve — especially in winning duels and be strong in some positions.“But he’s a guy who, in the boxes, is really good. He likes to come a little bit out of the box to play, but arriving at the right tempo and attacking the first post is amazing. So, as a guy, he doesn’t need many, many chances to score a goal.”