Former Arsenal striker, Thierry Henry, is reportedly being favoured by the only son of the owner of the club, Josh Kroenke to take over as manager at the end of the season if Arsene Wenger decides to leave.Stan Kroenke’ s heir and only son, Josh, is a fan of the Arsenal’s all-time record goal-scorer and “will make sure” he’s an option to take over if Wenger departs, according to The Telegraph.Wenger has fallen under major scrutiny this season as Arsenal sit fifth in the Premier League, having lost 3-1 to Liverpool on Saturday fixture that saw Alexis Sanchez start on the bench amid a contract dispute.Sanchez was reportedly dropped to the bench due to a training-ground row that saw him leave a training session last week, which is just one aspect of a growing nightmare at the Emirates Stadium.Opinion is divided on whether Wenger who has been offered a new two-year deal, will remain at the Emirates, although Kroenke Jr. appears to have made his pick on who should replace the Frenchman.Many believe Wenger’s best days at the club are gone and Bleacher reports in the media suggest he could leave alongside some of the playing staff.Henry, who scored 228 goals for Arsenal will be ready to coach if he obtains his UEFA Pro License as expected later this year.