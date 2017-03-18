Nigeria National League (NNL) club, Heartland of Owerri, have signed a partnership deal with Boluspor, the second-tier Turkish club confirmed on their official website on Friday.Those present at the signing ceremony were President of Boluspor Necip Carikci, the club’s Board of Directors and Heartland’s President Goodfaith Chibuzor.The terms of the agreement include: mutual transfer between both clubs, technical assistance and also partnership in all kinds of sports activities.Heartland will play in the NNL this season, after they were relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last season.Their first fixture is this weekend away to Delta Force in Group B of the NNL.