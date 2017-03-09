Bitter leaf, as the name implies, is a popular leafy green vegetable with a bitter taste, which several people avoid for obvious reasons.

It is known as Onugbu to people from the Igbo tribe, Ewuro by the Yoruba tribe and Chusa-doki shawaka by the Hausas.

Its botanical name is Vernonia amygdalina.

Here are 10 ways bitter leaf helps your body.

Reduces fever

Bitter leaf contains an antiseptic that is very effective to reduce the heat inside. Its andrographolide lactones, glucosides, diterpene, and flavonoids help to reduce fever.

May prevent cancer

Some studies report that this plant can stop the activities of gastric cancer cells, can inhibit tumor growth. Bitter leaf extract may also inhibit the growth and development of breast cancer cells.

Lowers blood pressure

The high potassium in bitter leaf has the ability to lower blood pressure and balances the negative effect of salt in the body.

Helps fight diabetes

Bitter leaf contains andrographolide, which is known to be anti-diabetic.

Contains anti-oxidants

This plant contains antioxidants in abundance, which helps to check oxidation thereby increasing the body’s disease-fighting properties.

Protects against heart diseases

It is a great source of essential fatty acids such as poly unsaturated fatty acids, linolenic and linoleic acid, which help in protecting the body against cardiovascular diseases.

Great source of vitamins

It is a great source of Vitamin A, Vitamin B1 and B2, Vitamin C and Vitamin E.

Good for your skin

Contains antibiotic and anti-fungal properties which help cure skin ailments and diseases such as itching and acne.

Cleanses the body

Bitter leaf has some cleansing properties, which help to detoxify and keep you healthy.

Treats mild stomach conditions