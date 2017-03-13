Following the bloody clash last week between members of the Hausa and Yoruba community in Ile-Ife, the Hausa kinsmen have reportedly started moving out of the ancient city.They were reportedly exiting in their hundreds, batches, through commercial buses and cars. While some of them took Ilesa route, others followed Akure route where they could get direct vehicles to the North.According to reports, the Hausas claim that it was only their people that lost their lives, following attacks by hoodlums whom they said, used dangerous weapons, including guns, cutlasses and cudgels among others.Report shows that the Hausas started fleeing Ile-Ife on Wednesday when the clash got terrible and they were still fleeing in batches as at Friday evening.One of the Hausa leaders, the Afobaje of the Hausa communities in Ile-Ife, Alhaji Malami Nasidi, told Saturday Sun that his people needed to leave the community immediately to escape any further attack.According to him, they don’t have anywhere to sleep, adding that he and his family and other victims had been sleeping outside and could not guarantee their security.He said: “We need to go for now because our people are calling us to come back home and we don’t have any option than to leave now until peace is completely restored."