The arrogant,stubborn and ugly little monkey called Ali that refuses to wear his uniform before the Senate is insulting the Nigerian people — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 19, 2017

The Senate should insist that he appears before them STARK NAKED. If he refuses they should arrest him and have him brought in chains. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 19, 2017

Nigeria's former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has contributed to the ongoing war between the senate and customs Boss Hameed Ali.The senate had directed the latter to appear before it garbed in the official customs uniform but he wouldn't budge.Reacting to the issue, Fani Kayode said Hameed Ali is disrespecting Nigerians.According to him, the Senate should insist that he appears before them STARK NAKED. "If he refuses they should arrest him and have him brought in chains."