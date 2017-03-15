Anti-Hameed Ali protests are on-going in major streets of Onitsha, in Anambra State.The protesters are alleging disrespect of the National Assembly by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali and are demanding that he be sacked with immediate effect.The protest is coming few hours after senators again blew hot over Ali’s refusal to honour their invitation with claims that he was bereaved.The protest is being coordinated by civil society organisations.Details later…