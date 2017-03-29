The founder and head of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji has blasted the Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai over South Kaduna crisis.The spiritual leader called on the Kaduna State House of Assembly to begin the impeachment process of the state Governor.He made this known in a release he personally signed and made available on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.He said, “If Nigeria were to be a no-nonsense country, the governor would have been impeached”.While berating the governor for his actions over the crisis, Maharaj Ji said after visiting the scene of the unprovoked massacre, rather than treading the legal path to bring the perpetrators to justice, he (El-Rufai) choose to pay them to stop the killings.Maharaj Ji maintained further that rather for the governor to join hands with the security agencies to bring to book the brains behind the gruesome murder of hundreds of innocent Nigerians in Southern Kaduna, he preferred to treat them with kid-gloves.He called on the governor to meet with the grieving families and communities in Southern Kaduna and beg them for forgiveness by appeasing to the spirits of those who lost their lives as a result of the massacre which happened under his watch.