Unknown gunmen on Monday killed over 20 people in Zaki Biam, Ukum local government area of Benue State.The state Police Public Relation Officer, Moses Yamu, confirmed the killing.He, however, said the casualty figure has not been ascertained.Zaki Biam shares boundary with Wukari local government area of Taraba.A community leader, Chief Udam Wuhe, said more than 10 gunmen stormed the town from TorTonda- Zaki Biam road at about 5:00 p.m. on Monday.