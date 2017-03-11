Aide to Kaduna-born Senator Shehu Sani has been shot by unknown gunmen along the Bwari-Abuja Highway, abducting two other men. The aide, Lawal Adamu, was shot during an attack on their car on Thursday.Police sources said the senator’s aide was rushed to the National Hospital, Abuja, where he was being treated for gunshot injuries.The gunmen were said to have blocked the highway and robbed many other commuters at a lonely stretch of the road.“What we gathered is that the men blocked the road and robbed many motorists and passengers. They were said to have operated for hours before they shot at the senator’s aide and kidnapped the other occupants of the car he was driving,” a source said.Sani confirmed the ugly incident on his Facebook post.In the post, the senator said, “Yesterday, by 6.30pm, a gang of armed men with sophisticated weapons stopped vehicles along Bwari-Jere-Kaduna Road and opened fire on motorists. One of the victims happened to be my Kaduna South Coordinator, Alhaji Lawal Adamu. They left many people in the pool of blood and kidnapped others, who were into the bush, including a prominent Kaduna politician in the name of Alhaji Lawal Buba.“The police arrived at the scene afterwards and took the victims to Bwari General Hospital. Right now, the victims are receiving medical attention at the National Hospital Abuja. Some of them sustained life threatening injuries.”Attached Files: