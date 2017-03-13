Suspected gunmen have kidnapped a lecturer in the Department of Zoology, University of Calabar, Prof. Edet Ekpenyong.The university don was jogging on Saturday when men of the underworld abducted and dragged him for over 100 metres on the road.According to reports, the gunmen whisked Prof. Edet away into a waiting boat at about 6.40am.A mobile telephone handset belonging to one of the kidnappers was left behind after the operation.According to a source, “It was a fierce battle as the kidnappers overwhelmed the school security men.“There were gunshots. This whole thing happened close to the professor’s house. They dragged him on the floor for close to 100 metres before they eventually pulled him into the vehicle.“The kidnappers escaped through a waiting boat at the Big Qua River, which shares boundary with the university.“So far, two arrests have been made as at Friday. One of the kidnappers’ mobile handset fell down and it has led to the arrest of two people.”Confirming the incident, the Head of Department of Modern Languages in the university, Dr. Sampson Uzuanke, had on behalf of lecturers, drawn the attention of security agencies to the threat by hoodlums to kidnap more principal officers of the institution or their cronies.“We got the information that some disgruntled elements who are working with some forces outside the university have concluded plans to kidnap top principal officers or their children or wards.“Information at our disposal have shown that those behind the dastardly plot have gone ahead to recruit cultists and hoodlums to cause mayhem within the academic community.“Such threats can no longer be taken lightly as this group, in collaboration with other concerned workers of the university and security agency, will go the whole hog to ensure that those behind it are arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,” he said.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said investigation was ongoing.“We are top of the situation,” she said.