Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has hinted that Joe Hart’s career at the club is over.Hart left the club last summer on a one-year loan deal to Serie A outfit, Torino.Guardiola brought in Claudio Bravo to replace the England stopper, but a series of inconsistent performances has seen Willy Caballero feature more.Uncertainty however remains, over who will be City’s first choice next season, with Caballero among six players out of contract in the summer along with Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas and Bacary Sagna.“I will decide about that at the end of the season,” Guardiola told a news conference.“I trust a lot in both and we’ll decide – not just the goalkeepers, the midfielders, wingers, strikers, full-backs – we are going to decide at the end of the season.”Asked about a new contract for Caballero, he added: “We’ll think about that but we’ll make the decision at the end of the season. They have to try to keep going, to convince me every day.“There are five, six players out of contract but they know the situation. Of course there is a risk, maybe they can sign a contract for another club and we have to accept that. But we are going to decide in the last months of the season.”Asked if the England keeper could return as the No. 1 next season, Guardiola said: “I’m so happy with Willy and Claudio.”