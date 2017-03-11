A civil society group, Campaign for Democracy (CD) South-East zone, has slammed the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) a 30-day ultimatum to either fix the lingering epileptic power supply in Nigeria or resign his appointment as a minister of the federal republic.The group gave the 30 days window period to the Minister in a press statement signed and issued in Onitsha by its National Publicity Secretary, Dede Uzor A. Uzor.According to the press statement, Fashola has failed woefully to increase the megawatt from 4,320 where he met it since two years ago till date.The statement reads in part: “We suggest the federal government detaches Works and Housing ministries from the Power ministry and hand them over to some other minister to oversee, in order to enable Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola concentrate only on power which is presently the most important need of every average Nigerian.“Fashola allowed the 4,320 megawatt he met on ground to decrease to less than 1,000 at the moment, a situation which has forced Nigerians to witness zero megawatt on January 30, this year with a total nationwide power blackout.“We ask Fashola to make available pre-paid meters to all Nigerians, particularly in the South East region within the 30-day ultimatum period we have given him in order to checkmate estimated and crazy bills on poverty-stricken Nigerians,.”