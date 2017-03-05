A group known as Concerned Nigerians says it will embark on a protest if President Muhammadu Buhari does not return to the country on or before March 19.On January 19, Buhari left the country on a 10-day medical vacation to the United Kingdom and handed over power to vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.But in a statement on Saturday, Deji Adeyanju, on behalf of the group, said though Buhari fulfilled the constitutional requirements of handing over to Osinbajo, he “created a constitutional dilemma by carrying out official functions” by speaking with presidents of other countries.He said during the period he has been in the UK, Buhari has communicated “with very few people”.“Today – March 4th, 2017 – marks 45 days of President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence from his office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and from the country as a whole on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom. During this period, he has not made any public appearances and has only clandestinely communicated with very few people,” the statement by Adeyanju read.“On February 13, 2017 in a capacity as President of Nigeria, he spoke to President Donald Trump of the United States with respect to bilateral relations between the two countries.“On Thursday March 2nd, 2017 again in a capacity as President of Nigeria President Buhari spoke to the King of Morocco with respect to bilateral relations between the two countries as well as Morocco’s application to become a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).“These actions, as well as President Buhari’s continued vacation, constitute a constitutional dilemma capable of destabilising the country.“To this end, we urge President Buhari to return to the country on or before the 60th day after which he left the country (15 days from today) failing which we will begin a series of peaceful processions across the country.”He said the protests would draw attention to the public on the “dilemma” created by Buhari’s continued absence from office and his insistence on performing official functions while away.