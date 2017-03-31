A group under the aegis of Stand up for Nigeria (SUN), has asked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to resign. This is after the suspension of former senate leader, Ali Ndume by members of the parliament.The group made the call in a statement signed by the national president, Sunday Attah in Abuja.Attah said the group is aimed at reclaiming the Senate from Saraki and his supporters and return it back to the people of Nigeria.The group condemned the suspension of Senator Ali Ndume and insisted that the Senate carry out screening of resident electoral commissioners (RECs) as it is their constitutional role that must be carried out.Attah said they had scheduled 3 days rally at the Freedom Park in Lagos or Unity Fountain, Abuja next week.The group said: “The Stand Up 4 Nigeria (SUN) which is the ray of hope and light to our generation is therefore calling on all well meaning Nigerians to join us as we reclaim the Senate from Saraki and his boys and return it back to the people of Nigeria.“We are also calling on those outside the seats of power to rise in their respective state capitals on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.“No individual entity or group of persons should ever take the Nigerian people for a ride any longer.”In a similar vein, another group, the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), had on Thursday threatened to drag the Nigerian Senate to court if it fails within 48 hours to rescind the suspension of Senator Ndume.The executive director of the organisation, Frank Tietie, gave the ultimatum in Abuja.