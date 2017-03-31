The group made the call in a statement signed by the national president, Sunday Attah in Abuja.
Attah said the group is aimed at reclaiming the Senate from Saraki and his supporters and return it back to the people of Nigeria.
The group condemned the suspension of Senator Ali Ndume and insisted that the Senate carry out screening of resident electoral commissioners (RECs) as it is their constitutional role that must be carried out.
Attah said they had scheduled 3 days rally at the Freedom Park in Lagos or Unity Fountain, Abuja next week.
The group said: “The Stand Up 4 Nigeria (SUN) which is the ray of hope and light to our generation is therefore calling on all well meaning Nigerians to join us as we reclaim the Senate from Saraki and his boys and return it back to the people of Nigeria.
“We are also calling on those outside the seats of power to rise in their respective state capitals on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“No individual entity or group of persons should ever take the Nigerian people for a ride any longer.”
In a similar vein, another group, the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), had on Thursday threatened to drag the Nigerian Senate to court if it fails within 48 hours to rescind the suspension of Senator Ndume.
The executive director of the organisation, Frank Tietie, gave the ultimatum in Abuja.
Which group,you are all APC members fooling yourselves because you lack brains in running a governance.As a distinguished senator,he should not talk like ordinary man on the street; he must have facts and figures before casting aspersion on anybody.Ndume should have gone further to carry out a personal investigation to verify if the allegations are true or false before jumping into conclusion...The Senate followed due process by investigating the two allegations through its Privileges and Ethics Committee before bringing its sledge hammer on Ndume.ReplyDelete
If the two allegations are true, Nigerians and the world would have celebrated Ndume as one who brought the issue to the floor; but now they are false, so he should also bear the consequences.
“This is good lesson for whistle blowers; there is nothing wrong in blowing the whistle, but you must ensure you have facts and figures of what you are saying. Stand up for Nigeria (SUN) STAND UP FOR UNREASONABLE NONENTITIES....