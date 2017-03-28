Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has replaced his late aide, Mr Emmanuel Anaga, who died in a fatal motor accident last Friday, with his son, Emmanuel (Jnr). Anaga, who was the governor’s Technical Adviser on Agriculture, hailed from Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local government Area of the state.
The deceased’s Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided with a commercial bus at about 8.30 p.m., leaving him and three other persons dead. Confirming the governor’s pronouncement to in Abakaliki on Tuesday, Chief Clement Nweke, the Governor’s Principal Secretary, said it was a way of appreciating his efforts in the development of the state.
“The governor earlier announced that he will be made the Vice Chairman of the Local Government but we opted for a position that will be more continuous, to create the desired impact in the family,” he said.
Mr Mark Onu, Chairman, Forum of Technical Advisers to the governor, also confirmed the pronouncement, noting that the forum appreciated the governor for the action. “Anaga, popularly called Chico, was energetic and resourceful while alive and above all, lived a life worthy of emulation.
“He was humble to a fault and this endeared him to political stakeholders in the council, state and even the governor.” Onu remarked that the governor’s action showed that he was responsive to peoples’ needs, especially those at the grassroots. “The forum of technical advisers will appreciate this gesture by re-dedicating ourselves to the service of the state and support the governor in delivering dividends of democracy to the people.” He remarked that the forum would continue to support Anaga’s family and ensure that his son was duly integrated into the fold in the execution of its activities.
“I urge my colleagues to live exemplary lives worthy of emulation as Anaga’s life on earth made political stakeholders in the state extol his virtue and identify with his family in this moment of grief,” he said.
Chief Clement Odaa, Caretaker Chairman of Ohaukwu local government, commended the governor for the action and described Anaga as `a political icon’. “His legacies will remain indelible in the minds of people. We will participate actively in his burial programmes and support his family tremendously to assuage their pains,” he said.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.