Anambra State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Ken Emeakayi, on Tuesday alleged that Governor Willie Obiano, personally threatened to take his life.Emeakayi said Obiano was furious that he called for his impeachment over constitutional breaches.Emeakayi in a statement said he had sent a petition to the Police to investigate the matter.He alleged that the governor threatened to kill him in a telephone discussion.It reads in parts, “The climax was when in a telephone conversation on Thursday, February 23, 2017, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, directly by himself, threatened to kill me.“In a telephone conversation at about 8pm on Thursday, February 23, 2017, the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, personally, and by himself, threatened to kill me if I fail to stop questioning the unlawful activities of his administration.“Anyway, I have reported the matter to the police.”Emeakayi about three weeks ago mobilised opposition parties in the state to call for the impeachment of the governor for not transmitting a letter to the state House of Assembly before travelling abroad in January.The governor allegedly spent about 30 days and did not also inform the House in writing after his return from the trip.Emeakayi added that the governor breached the constitution he swore to uphold by not conducting elections in the local government areas of the state as required by section seven of the 1999 Constitution.