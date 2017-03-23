 Governor Lalong declares 3 days mourning for Plateau Commissioner | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Governor Lalong declares 3 days mourning for Plateau Commissioner

12:57 PM 0
A+ A-
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has declared a three-day mourning period in honour of Mr Samuel Galadima, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, who died on Wednesday during morning exercise.


Mr Rufus Bature, the Secretary to the State Government, announced the mourning period in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the mourning period was from Wednesday, 22 March, to Friday, March 24.

The statement enjoined residents of Plateau to share in the burden of the loss and pray God to grant the family and the entire people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top