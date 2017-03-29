WORKERS in the governor’s office Calabar were on Wednesday locked out of their offices on the instruction of the Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade at 7.33am when he arrived his office and found that most workers were yet to report for work.Ayade , according to a source he arrived his office at about 7.20 am to found the entire place desolated as most workers were yet to show up in their offices including cleaners which irked the governor and instructed his security aides to shut the gate at 7.33 am.Those locked out included Mrs Tina Banku Agbor, the Secretary to State Government and other principal political office holders whose offices are within the precinct of the Governor’s Office.“His Excellency arrived here at about 7.20 am and the entire place was like a ghost city and he went into his office and after about fifteen minutes most of the people he needed to work with were not yet on their seats so he asked us to lock the gate”.A security aide to the governor told Vanguard Our source said the governor was scheduled to host a team from the Cross River Basin Development Authority and at 9.00 am and the Managing Director of First Bank at 12.00 pm and reported early to the office and to his chagrin found out that most of the workers were not on seat.