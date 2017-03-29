Ayade , according to a source he arrived his office at about 7.20 am to found the entire place desolated as most workers were yet to show up in their offices including cleaners which irked the governor and instructed his security aides to shut the gate at 7.33 am.
Those locked out included Mrs Tina Banku Agbor, the Secretary to State Government and other principal political office holders whose offices are within the precinct of the Governor’s Office.
“His Excellency arrived here at about 7.20 am and the entire place was like a ghost city and he went into his office and after about fifteen minutes most of the people he needed to work with were not yet on their seats so he asked us to lock the gate”.
A security aide to the governor told Vanguard Our source said the governor was scheduled to host a team from the Cross River Basin Development Authority and at 9.00 am and the Managing Director of First Bank at 12.00 pm and reported early to the office and to his chagrin found out that most of the workers were not on seat.
Mr. Governor, do you report at 7:20 a.m. every working day? Of course, your staff report later almost every single working day. But you never knew because only today you have serious engagement that made you report early enough to discover this indiscipline.You came early today because you have work to do. If you can empower your staff, they will resume even at 7:00 a.m. Here abroad where some of us reside, we Nigerians don't even go late for work because each time at work, we are well engaged, very busy. Therefore, if we go late, the situation will reveal itself. And also there are consequences for reporting late to work here. Such include termination of employment after warning.ReplyDelete