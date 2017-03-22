Mr. Khaleel Umar Al-Makura, the son of Nasarawa state governor, Umar Al-Makura, is to to be prosecuted for alleged manslaughter.He was arrested over the killing of a student of Government Secondary School, Lafia.The police say that Khaleed would be charged soon. The killing of Ovye Amos in a road accident on Monday night had sparked a protest in the school.The students took to the streets on Tuesday carrying placards with various inscriptions demanding justice for the killing Amos, a Junior Secondary School two student.The police, officers of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, teachers and government officials intervened to calm the students. The governor’s son was reported to have hit the deceased with a car, Channels TV reported.Addressing the students at the school parade ground, the Nasarawa state Commissioner for Education, Aliyu Tijjani, said that government had taken measures to ensuring that the person that perpetrated this killing was brought to book. He said that he had already been arrested.“I want to express my profound dismay and sadness over what happened here yesterday. It is unfortunate, very very unfortunate.’’The school Head Boy, Goodluck Agwu, had explained that Amos was hit by the car driven by Khaleed when he went out to buy batteries for his flashlight at 8:00pm. The students who were not satisfied with the explanation of the commissioner continued their protest, but the police were deployed to calm them.The police explained that they were investigating the case. The area commander of Lafia area office, Mr. Maikudi Shehu, assured the students that they would be briefed on the development.“It is a painful thing, we sympathise and empathise with you and we assure you that investigation is ongoing and that particular culprit as we are speaking now is under detention in our custody”“We will keep you informed of developments as they unfold,” he said.