Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has slammed the Police in Ekiti State for the brutalization of a woman, Mrs. Toyin Adeyeye by some policemen on Friday for allegedly refusing to give them bribe at a checkpoint.Mrs. Adeyeye, her two-month-old baby, Heritage and younger brother, Adeniyi Dada, were detained at New Iyin Road Police Station but were later released following the intervention of the state chapter of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).While the husband of the woman, Akanni Adeyeye, claimed that about five policemen battered his wife for refusing to grease their palms, the Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, alleged that Mrs. Adeyeye slapped one of the policemen.But Fayose vowed that manhandling of women in any guise will no longer be condoned in the state adding that it was unlawful for any policeman to raise his hand against a woman.According to a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Idowu Adelusi, Fayose made the vow during an interview shortly before the commencement of the state’s “Meet Your Governor” programme, March edition, on Sunday night.Fayose said he heard about the attack on Mrs. Adeyeye, at the checkpoint which prompted a meeting with the state commissioner of police over the matter.“It is highly irresponsible for any man to brutalise a woman for any reason. The law that forbids violence against women is still operative in this state.“And I can never allow any form of brutality of women under my watch as governor in Ekiti State. Women are even described as the weaker vessel. As such even if you marry her, does that deny her of her rights?“It is particularly sad that such a report was coming barely week after we celebrated International Women’s Day in an unprecedented style in this state. I have already ordered investigation into the matter. Anybody found culpable in the case will face the court of law.“I am also using this opportunity to sound a note of warning to policemen who take people’s vehicle particulars, put them under their armpits and demand for bribe. Such cannot be allowed any longer in Ekiti State.“We will get to the root of the matter and make justice to prevail.”