Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State on Wednesday said he will enact laws which propose life imprisonment for raping an Ekiti woman.Speaking on Wednesday at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium at the celebration of the International women’s day, Fayose said, ''I have enacted law – if you rape an Ekiti woman, you’ll go in for life imprisonment. As powerful as men are, they’ll be empty without women. It takes a foolish and senseless man to beat his wife. Very irresponsible men beat their wives.“I want to announce the wonderful thing you must look out for. My government has set aside already, the sum of N500m as support for women. I will support women in power and I will go ahead to support those of you in petty trades.“I want to assure you that you have a father, a brother, a son in me. I will never abandon you. I don’t want you to be confined to the kitchen and the inner and the other room.“As part of the activity to mark this occasion, I’m going to elevate a woman who is currently an executive secretary and is dew for retirement in 2 months. I will promote her to the position of a permanent secretary.”