Gianluigi Buffon has become the most capped European footballer of all time, after making his 168th Italy appearance against Albania on Friday night. The 39-year-old has now also played 1,000 matches as a professional (both club and country).
The Juventus goalkeeper surpasses fellow stopper, Iker Casillas and Latvia midfielder, Vitalijs Astafjevs, who both have 167 caps to their names.
He is also now joint-fifth on the overall list alongside former Ecuador defender, Ivan Hurtado.
Buffon, however, has a long way to go, to surpass world-record holder, Ahmed Hassan of Egypt on 184 caps.
He made his debut for Italy as a 19-year-old against Russia in October 1997. Buffon has gone on to represent his country at eight international tournaments and won the 2006 World Cup.
