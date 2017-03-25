Gianluigi Buffon has become the most capped European footballer of all time, after making his 168th Italy appearance against Albania on Friday night. The 39-year-old has now also played 1,000 matches as a professional (both club and country).The Juventus goalkeeper surpasses fellow stopper, Iker Casillas and Latvia midfielder, Vitalijs Astafjevs, who both have 167 caps to their names.He is also now joint-fifth on the overall list alongside former Ecuador defender, Ivan Hurtado.Buffon, however, has a long way to go, to surpass world-record holder, Ahmed Hassan of Egypt on 184 caps.He made his debut for Italy as a 19-year-old against Russia in October 1997. Buffon has gone on to represent his country at eight international tournaments and won the 2006 World Cup.