It seems Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has finally found love in the arms of Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim.
The duo have been constantly rumoured to be in a secret relationship ever since they have been spotted at events and functions together.
However it’s very clear they have made it official, for them posting each others photos on their pages with lovely messages, and organizing a surprise birthday for her.
