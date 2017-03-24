 Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Reportedly Dating A Nigerian Rapper (Photos) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Reportedly Dating A Nigerian Rapper (Photos)

1:36 PM 0
A+ A-

It seems Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has finally found love in the arms of Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim.


The duo have been constantly rumoured to be in a secret relationship ever since they have been spotted at events and functions together.

However it’s very clear they have made it official, for them posting each others photos on their pages with lovely messages, and organizing a surprise birthday for her.











Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top