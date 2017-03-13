The Nigerian Football Federation will not extend the contract of the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr if he fails to qualify the team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.Rohr’s side are currently leading Group B of Russia 2018 African World Cup qualifying with six points from two games.The media officer of the Super Eagles Toyin Ibitoye tweeted on Monday: “The mandate given Rohr by his employers is; Get the @NGSuperEagles to the 2018 World Cup in Russia or your contract won’t be extended.”Nigeria face reigning African champions Cameroon, who are second in the table, in their next game in Uyo in October.The Super Eagles won their firsr two qualifying matches, beating Zambia 2-1 in Ndola and Algeria 3-1 in Uyo.