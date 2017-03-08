Ali Modu Sheriff, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged reluctant staff to immediately resume their duties at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.The staff of Wadata Plaza, as PDP’s secretariat is known, had expressed fear for their lives over the party’s leadership tussle, hence their hesitance to go back to work.But in a statement released by Bernard Mikko for Sheriff, the workers were advised against taking sides with the Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee.The workers were told that the Makarfi faction had been proscribed by the law and were warned to expect disciplinary action should they refuse to resume work.“Members of the PDP Welfare Association and indeed all committed staff of the national secretariat who have not resumed duties should immediately get back to work, as they are neither on trial nor involved in any crisis or litigation necessitating any form of political or legal solution to resolve,” the statement read.“The belligerent stance and the series of communiques issued by some members of staff indicate clearly that they have positioned themselves at the centre of political conflagrations involving their bosses against their terms and conditions of employment.“The dissident group which they pretend to profess their loyalty had been proscribed by law and legally dead. Any attempt to resurrect a dead horse will only amount to superstition and largely futile.“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and the entire NWC are committed to bringing the party to fame to the realisation of the dreams of the founding fathers and should be supported to do so.“Failure to heed this call will attract disciplinary procedures as the staff are deemed to be conversant with their terms and conditions of employment, particularly the PDP Establishment Manual that stipulates that they remain apolitical.”