Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee has finally been cleared to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria by FIFA.Bazee was born to a Nigerian father and a German mother, making him eligible to play for both countries.The 20-year-old who plays for Hannover 96 in the German Bundesliga 2, was invited by coach Gernot Rohr for this month’s friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso.The striker met Rohr who was in German on a tour of Europe to see his players and will now get an opportunity to play under him.With senior strikers like Brown Ideye and Odiong Ighalo absent for the friendlies, Bazee will get the chance to make his debut and impress the national team handlers.Nigeria will play Senegal March 23, before taking on Burkina Faso four days later.