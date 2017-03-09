Gerard Pique prepared Barcelona hospitals for "a lot of lovemaking" after his club stormed back from four goals down against Paris Saint-Germain to claim the most shocking comeback win in Champions League history.





The defender and his team netted three late goals to secure a 6-1 win over PSG at Camp Nou on Wednesday, shocking the world with the late charge resulting in 6-5 aggregate win.





And the outspoken Spain international fully believes that after his side's crazy win the city of Barcelona may be just nine months away from a baby boom as couples across the city commemorate a historic night.





"Hospitals need to hire more nurses in the next 9 months because tonight a lot of lovemaking will be happening," he said after the win.