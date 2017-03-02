Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-kayode has reacted to the release of Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, a PDP chieftian.Gbadamosi was arrested last Week after honoring the invitation of the Nigeria security service.On his Twitter timeline, Fani-Kayode said: “My aburo @BOGbadamosi has finally been released by the DSS.“This is a victory for democracy and the rule of law. Praise the Lord!”Mr. Fani-Kayode has initially condemned the arrest and detention of Babatunde Gbadamosi by DSS urging them to respect his rights and either release him or charge him to court.No words yet from the the PDP Lagos Chieftain, Gbadamosi.