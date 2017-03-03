Real Madrid forward, Gareth Bale, has been handed a two-match ban by La Liga’s Competition Committee after he was red carded for pushing Las Palmas playmaker, Jon Viera in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw.Referee David Fernandez Borbalan handed him a second yellow card early in the second half, with the score at 1-1, after he kicked Viera before pushing him to the ground.After his dismissal, Las Palmas then went 3-1 ahead, only for Madrid’s 10 men to draw level, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty and header.The Wales international later apologised for the incident .However, Real Madrid have announced that they will appeal the sanction. Bale is set to miss La Liga matches against Eibar and Real Betis.The Wednesday’s draw saw Real Madrid lose their spot at the top of the league log with fierce rivals Barcelona taking a one-point lead.