The 5th annual Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has just wrapped up an the African film lovers witnessed as film and TV talents from across the continent etched their names into the record books.





Full winners list below...

BEST SHORTFILM - OGO OKPUE - CAT FACE





BEST SOUND TRACK/ORIGINAL SCORE MOVIE/TV SERIES - MICHAEL 'THE TRUTH' OGUNLADE - THE ENCOUNTER





BEST SOUND EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) - GUY STEER – VAYA





BEST PICTURE EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) - NNODIM CHIGOZIE & PAULA PETERSON - OLOIBIRI





BEST COSTUME DESIGNER PAT EGWURUBE - 76





BEST MAKE UP ARTIST (MOVIE/TV SERIES) - HAKEEM ONILOGBO AJIBOLA/PEREKEME ODON - OLOIBIRI





BEST ART DIRECTOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES) - PAT NEBO - 76

BEST WRITER MOVIE/TV SERIES - CRAIG FREIMOND/ TSHABALIRA LEBAKENG/ ANTHONY MAFELA / DAVID MAJOKA / MADODA NTULI / HARRIET PERLMAN / ROBBIE THORPE – VAYA





BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (MOVIE/TV SERIES) - LANCE GEWER - HAPPINESS IS A FOUR LETTER WORD





BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER (MOVIE/TV SERIES) - ELLIOT SEWAPE - 93 DAYS





BEST DOCUMENTARY - UGA CARLINI – ALISON





BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA - DAVID JONES DAVID





BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA - MEG OTANWA





BEST DRAMA – TINSEL





BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY - DEBORAH ANUNGWA





BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY - SAMUEL AJIBOLA





BEST COMEDY - THE JOHNSONS





BEST MOVIE (SOUTH AFRICA) - ELVIS CHUKS - ALL ABOUT LOVE





BEST MOVIE (EAST AFRICA) - SARIKA HEMI LAKHANI - KATI KATI





BEST MOVIE (WEST AFRICA) - ROGERS OFIME - OLOIBIRI





BEST TELEVISION SERIES - FUNKE AKINDELE - JENIFAS DIARY





BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – SWAHILI - DAUDI OTIENO ANGUKA - ZILIZALA





BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – IGBO - CREY AHANONU - AMONYE-BU-ONYE





BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – HAUSA - TIJJANI SHEHU YAHAYA - YAKI DA ZUCIYA





BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – YORUBA - ABIODUN JIMOH, JUMOKE ODETOLA - SOMEWHERE IN THE DARK





BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY MOVIE/TV SERIES - IMEH BISHOP UMOH - THE BOSS IS MINE





BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY MOVIE/TV SERIES- FUNKE AKINDELE - JENIFAS DIARY





BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES - SAMBASA NZERIBE - SLOW COUNTRY





BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES - RITA DOMINIC - 76





BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES - ROTIMI SALAMI - JUST NOT MARRIED





BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAMA MOVIE/TV SERIES - EBELE OKARO ONYUIKE - FOUR ONE LOVE





BEST DIRECTOR (MOVIE) - IZU OJUKWU - 76