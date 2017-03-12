Fulani herdsmen around 8 am yesterday invaded the community armed with guns and machete and unleashed terror on the villagers.





Several persons were said to have been injured in the attack.





Reasons for the attack is sketchy as at the time of filing this report, while one of the villagers described it as unprovoked attack, the leader of Benue State chapter of Myetiala Cattle Rearers Association of Nigerian said that the resistance of the villagers to allow the herders stay in their midst might have been responsible for the attack.





According to the villager who simply identified himself as Tyorsase said several persons were killed and dozens of people injured and taken to undisclosed hospital in Gboko.





Mr Tyosase who spoke to our correspondent said, ‘I had travelled to the village on Friday only to wake up early this morning to see Fulani herdsmen invading our village as early as 8 am, the men who were in large numbers were fully armed shooting sporadically and they entered our houses shot people and macheted many’.





“As of the time I escaped from the village, about seven lifeless bodies were found on the ground while several persons could not be traced as am talking to you now, several persons sustained various degree of injuries and taken to hospital”, he added.





Confirming the attack, the leader of Myetialla Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, Mr Garus Gololo told our correspondent on phone that the herders were not indigenous Fulani (Fulani born and known to Benue people) they came from Taraba and went to Mkgovur village on Friday but were resisted by the villagers.





The State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Moses Yamu confirmed the attack but said he was yet to be given the detail report from Area Commander in Gboko.