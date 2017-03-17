Four Niger Delta militants, who dropped their arms, went back to school and made First Class Bachelor’s degrees, have been employed as lec­turers by Benson Idahosa Uni­versity in Edo State.According to the co-ordinator of the Presi­dential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), the names of the lecturers are Fianka Diamond Tamara (Computer Science), Debrah Ikpaazaere (Business Administration), Odiki Otogo (Political Science and Public Administration) and Lucky Boleidowa (Political Sci­ence and Public Administra­tion).Boroh made this disclosure at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.“In fact, the Benson Idahosa University retained as lecturers, four of our students who had First Class. The perfor­mance of our students abroad was even more stunning. A total of 454 of them graduated mainly from British universities with 20 having First Class and 41, Second Class Upper,” he added.He also said that the recent visits of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to states in the Niger Delta region was a winning formula which has solidified the relationship between the region and the administration.“Perhaps our greatest achievement is contributing to the maintenance of peace in the Niger Delta which has resulted in zero vandalism of oil facili­ties,” he said.