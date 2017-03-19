African cherry, a fleshy fruit which is known as Agbalumo among the Yorubas and Udara among the Igbos, is stuffed with many nutrients needed by the body.

It is also called star apples, based on the configuration of the seeds inside the fleshy fruit.

The fruit which is botanically called chrysophyllum albidum, is found throughout tropical Africa, and blooms between December and April in Nigeria.

Below are the amazing health benefits of African cherry.

Weight loss

The fibre content of African cherry provides bulk to your diet, making your stomach feel fuller for longer. This can help reduce your food intake and subsequently aid weight loss. This nutrient can also help protect you from diabetes and some forms of cancer.

Reduces pre-menstrual syndrome

The fruit contains a generous amount of calcium which gives energy to the body. The calcium present in the fruit helps to allay cramps and abdominal bloating.

Home remedy for sore throat

The high content of vitamins and anti-bacteria properties in the fruit helps in the treatment of sore throat, toothaches and constipation. However, do not use African cherry for medicinal purposes without first consulting your physician.

Prevents vomiting and spitting in pregnant women

African cherry has a sour-like taste that holds the mouth, hits the palate and stops one from throwing up or spitting. It has been argued as some of the reasons many pregnant women crave it.

Matthew Felix, a consultant nutritionist, says it reduces constipation, sore throat and aids digestion, which are also common problems of pregnant women.

“It contains more vitamin C than many other fruits; it is rich in calcium, iron potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, tannins, flavonoids, terpenoids, and phytochemicals,” Felix said.