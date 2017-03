Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director, GMD, of the National Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano for seizing $9.8m, £74,000 belonging to him.Yakubu's lawyers said the suit against the anti-graft agency was seeking the court to vacate the forfeiture order earlier granted by Justice Zainab.Spokesperson for the Kano Zonal office of the EFCC, Idris Nadabo confirmed the development saying the case is coming up on the 7th March, 2017 at the Federal High court sitting at Court road, Kano.