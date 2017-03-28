 Fire outbreak at INEC headquarter in Abuja | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
There was an outbreak of fire at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.


The fire was said to have started from a spark from an air conditioner in the office of the personal assistant to Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman.

The fire was later put out before it could do a severe damage to the office it started in.

In an interview with NAN, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, director of voter education and publicity, said the incident was minor.

He said no life or sensitive materials was lost.

“It was a minor fire incident and the officers of the fire service and staff of the commission put it off with the use of fire extinguisher,” Osaze-Uzzi said.

“There is nothing to worry about the incident; nobody was injured, no loss of life, and no loss of sensitive documents to the fire outbreak.”

