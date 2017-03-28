There was an outbreak of fire at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.The fire was said to have started from a spark from an air conditioner in the office of the personal assistant to Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman.The fire was later put out before it could do a severe damage to the office it started in.In an interview with NAN, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, director of voter education and publicity, said the incident was minor.He said no life or sensitive materials was lost.“It was a minor fire incident and the officers of the fire service and staff of the commission put it off with the use of fire extinguisher,” Osaze-Uzzi said.“There is nothing to worry about the incident; nobody was injured, no loss of life, and no loss of sensitive documents to the fire outbreak.”