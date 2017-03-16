 Fire guts Borno IDPs camp, 3 confirmed dead, many injured | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Fire incident at internally displaced persons camp in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria has claimed three lives and left six other persons injured, the National Emergency Management Authority has revealed.


The agency in a statement by its Information Officer, in the North-East zonal office, Maiduguri, Mallam AbdulKadir Ibrahim, revealed that the fire incident started from the kitchen section of the camp.

Ibrahim said the incident was at the College of Business Administration, Konduga which presently houses 6,213 displaced persons.

He said the fire which gutted part of the camp started at about 10:40 am on Thursday.

