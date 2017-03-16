The agency in a statement by its Information Officer, in the North-East zonal office, Maiduguri, Mallam AbdulKadir Ibrahim, revealed that the fire incident started from the kitchen section of the camp.
Ibrahim said the incident was at the College of Business Administration, Konduga which presently houses 6,213 displaced persons.
He said the fire which gutted part of the camp started at about 10:40 am on Thursday.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.