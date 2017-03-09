Few international matches between the last ranking and this meant that teams were likely to retain positions from last month.In the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday, Africa power house, Nigeria, retained positions in Africa and World which are 7th and 41st respectively.The ten best teams in the world retained their positions while in Africa, Egypt moved three places to become the 20th best team in the world as against 23rd from the last rankings. Other movers were Senegal who also moved three places from 31st to 28th, Cameroon moved from 33rd to 32nd, Burkina Faso from 38th to 36th making them the fourth best team in Africa and Ghana from 45th to 43rd.Algeria that was the best team in Africa not too long ago and among the favorites to win the AFCON title now occupy the 11th position in Africa and 50th in the world.The next rankings will come up on April 6th, 2017.Below is a complete list of the 10 best teams in Africa and the World Africa.1. Egypt -20th in world2. Senegal -28th in world3. Cameroon -32nd in world4. Burkina Faso -36th in world5. Tunisia -37th in world6. Congo DR -38th in world7. Nigeria -41st in world8. Ghana -43rd in world9. Côte d’Ivoire -47th in world10. Morocco -49th in world1. Argentina2. Brazil3. Germany4. Chile5. Belgium6. France7. Colombia8. Portugal9. Uruguay10. Spain