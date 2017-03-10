FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has refused to blame referee Deniz Aytekin, for his performance in Barcelona’s dramatic 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.Infantino also warned that football’s lawmakers, should be careful with adjusting the rules.He, however, admitted that video assistant referees (VARs), will ensure “clear mistakes” are corrected. VARs are being introduced gradually into the game.Barcelona were trailing 4-0 from the first leg and were awarded two penalties at the Camp Nou, as they overturned the four-goal deficit. One of them given for Marquinhos’ foul on Luis Suarez was particularly controversial.“Whether that particular case was an injustice or not, we can leave it to the judgement of the referee [Germany’s Deniz Aytekin],” Infantino said in London on Thursday.“What we saw was an incredible football match, whatever the result would have been at the end. This shows that football is really a fantastic game.“Whenever you have the feeling you have seen everything, something else comes along that you’ve never seen before. It’s just amazing and incredible.“We have to really be careful in the IFAB [International Football Association Board] if we want to touch the rules, because football is such an incredible game.“In this case, I don’t know if it was a clear mistake or not but, in future, when there are clear mistakes, this will be corrected by the video assistant referee so we can make sure decisive matches are not decided by mistakes made in good faith by the referee,” he added.