The Federal Government says it has put plans in motion to enforce the buying of Nigeria products by government agencies.The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the Act establishing the Bureau of Public Procurements would be reviewed to enforce the buying of Nigerian products which, would in turn, boost the economy.Mohammed said this on Monday at a town hall meeting held in Umuahia.He said, “Talking about Made-in-Nigeria products, let me use this important national platform to announce that the Federal Executive Council has already approved measures to sensitise Nigerians to patronise such products.“These measures include the approval given to the Bureau of Public Procurement to increase the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria goods and services through a review of its Act.”While commending the Abia State Government for its ingenuity in the production of Nigerian products, the minister said the Nigerian military was already wearing boots made in Abia State.He said the production and sale of such products would help diversify the economy which was still dependent on oil.Mohammed said, “Patronising Made-in-Nigeria goods and services is also key to the success of the policy. “In this regard, I can boldly say that Abia State is a pacesetter. Today, the state supplies high-quality military boots to our military and that is just one of such impressive ventures by the state.“So, while the state is boosting local production of goods and services, the military is patronising Made-in-Nigeria goods. It’s a symbiotic relationship and there is no better way to give teeth to the economic diversification policy.”Mohammed added that the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, which is presided over by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, had approved a 60-day national action plan for ease of doing business in Nigeria.