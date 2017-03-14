The federal government has split the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) into seven zones and six commercial business units.A statement on Monday by NIPOST spokesperson, Frank Alao, said that Bisi Adegbuyi, the postmaster-general, had approved the unbundling of its offices across the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory (FCT).Alao said the aim of the unbundling was to attain competitiveness and value for service, increase operational efficiency and enhance the agency’s revenue-generating capacity.The directive will see the states captured into zones and manned by zonal managers who will report directly to the PMG.According to the statement, the zonal arrangement is aimed at entrenching the principle of delegation and devolution of powers.The reform will also quicken decision-making process particularly in key operations areas like mail routes delineation, deliveries and postal enquiries, added the statement.“The new CBUs are significantly existing ventures/services either merged and or strengthened for the purposes of enhancing their service delivery capacities/ competitiveness in consistent with industry global best practices as well as improving on their revenue profiles,” it said.